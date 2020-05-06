Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 4,308 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TNDM opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

