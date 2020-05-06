Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tapestry in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

TPR opened at $14.77 on Monday. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $41,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $70,237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $272,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

