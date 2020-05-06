Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Target were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. 176,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

