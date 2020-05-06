TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.70 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 26.55% from the company’s previous close.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 67.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 107,741 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 233.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

