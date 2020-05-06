Teladoc Health Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Shares of TDOC opened at $169.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

