Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) and S4 Capital (NYSE:SCPPF) Financial Analysis

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) and S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Telaria and S4 Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria 0 0 4 0 3.00 S4 Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telaria currently has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 102.08%. Given Telaria’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telaria is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Telaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Telaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telaria and S4 Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria -13.24% -16.25% -4.12% S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telaria and S4 Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria $68.04 million 4.24 -$9.01 million ($0.20) -30.00 S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

S4 Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telaria.

Summary

Telaria beats S4 Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory. Its technology enables publishers to manage and deliver their directly sold and programmatic video inventory through a single platform. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments. The Assets at Scale segment creates dynamic and data-driven content for global brands. The Platform and E-Commerce segment designs and develops branded e-commerce and apps. The Creative Content and Innovation segment produces digital content and films using and adapting the latest technology and trends, such as artificial intelligence, voice, augmented reality, and virtual reality. The Media Planning and Buying segment offers campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, and training and education, as well as platform and systems integration and transition services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

