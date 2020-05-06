Telenav (TNAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect Telenav to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

