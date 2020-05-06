Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 0.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 61,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,182,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $9,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $327.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

