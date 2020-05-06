Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.46, approximately 799,954 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,657,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

