Tenneco (TEN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Tenneco to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Tenneco has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenneco stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.76.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

