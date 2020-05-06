The Western Union’s (WU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $28.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Co cut The Western Union from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut their target price on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.07.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Western Union by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Western Union by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $39,589,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

