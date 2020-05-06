THL Credit (TCRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. On average, analysts expect THL Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCRD shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. THL Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $90,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Fellows bought 32,000 shares of THL Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,066 shares of company stock valued at $263,109. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

