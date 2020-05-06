Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $69.16. 11,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

