Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YNDX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The company had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Yandex will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

