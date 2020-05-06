Timkensteel (TMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. Timkensteel’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Timkensteel to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

NYSE TMST opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Timkensteel has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.