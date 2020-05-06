Titan International (TWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TWI opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Titan International’s payout ratio is -2.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Gary L. Cowger acquired 42,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

