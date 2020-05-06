TJX Companies Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

