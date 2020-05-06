Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. 608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,528. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $58.45 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Saturday.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

