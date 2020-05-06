Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) & Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Financial Survey

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiasma has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Chiasma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Chiasma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Chiasma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chiasma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 80.83%. Chiasma has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.68%. Given Chiasma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chiasma is more favorable than Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Chiasma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.04 Chiasma N/A N/A -$36.32 million ($1.06) -5.34

Chiasma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Chiasma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -229.38% -185.05% Chiasma N/A -55.95% -45.23%

Summary

Chiasma beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) as a daytime administration for the treatment of PTSD and potential indication -neurocognitive dysfunction associated with corticosteroid use that is in pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application stage; and TNX-801, a smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, which is in pre-IND application stage. Its product pipeline also includes TNX-701, a biodefense development program for protection from radiation injury. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

