TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TopBuild stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 65,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $122.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

