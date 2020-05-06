Total (EPA:FP) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.88 ($45.20).

Shares of FP opened at €32.62 ($37.92) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.20 and its 200 day moving average is €42.37. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

