Traders Buy High Volume of BlackBerry Call Options (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 26,100 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 13,050 call options.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in BlackBerry by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,297,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,717.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,090,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

