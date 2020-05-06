Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Apergy (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 14,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 27,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $689.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Apergy has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apergy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

