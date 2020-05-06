Traders Buy High Volume of Hartford Financial Services Group Call Options (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,331 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,753 call options.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,201,000 after buying an additional 967,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 742,777 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

HIG opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

