Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,429 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 5,488 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $18.00.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

