Traders Purchase Large Volume of GasLog Partners LP Unit Call Options (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,325 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 573 call options.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $291.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.53. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $74,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

