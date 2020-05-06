Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

