Transform Wealth LLC Buys 4,357 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

