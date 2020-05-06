Transform Wealth LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,017,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $217,446,000 after purchasing an additional 441,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 655,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.