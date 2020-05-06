Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

XOM opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

