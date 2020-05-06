TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. TransMedics Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 365,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 240,149 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 453,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 429,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,358 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.