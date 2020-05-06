Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner Sells 4,000 Shares

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,564,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $109,880.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $96,880.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $95,640.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $126,120.00.

Tricida stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.68. Tricida Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

