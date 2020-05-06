Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Down 4%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 106,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,705,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

The firm has a market cap of $320.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

