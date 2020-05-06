Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,374 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

