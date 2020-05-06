Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

TUES stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 4,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $324.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

