Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Down 3%

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.40, 14,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 979,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.