UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €4.40 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €4.40 ($5.12) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHA. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.58).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.54 ($7.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.74 and a 200-day moving average of €8.26. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.