ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases £2,460,000 in Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Martin Rowland purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,100 ($53.93) per share, with a total value of £2,460,000 ($3,235,990.53).

ULS traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 41.90 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 203,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,376. ULS Technology PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 34 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.92.

ULS Technology Company Profile

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

