United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UUGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised United Utilities Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $22.62 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.58.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

