Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.79-1.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNIT opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 132.60 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

