Univar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Insiders have purchased 282,000 shares of company stock worth $3,833,320 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Univar by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univar during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Univar during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Univar has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

