Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) will be releasing its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.90-1.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UEIC opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of 166.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have commented on UEIC. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

