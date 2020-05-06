Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $726.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

