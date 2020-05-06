Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.59 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 71,519 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 893.0% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 494,610 shares during the period.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

