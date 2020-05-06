US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Announces Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 1,341,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

