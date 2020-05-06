Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Veeco Instruments has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.00-0.22 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.00-0.22 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

VECO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.