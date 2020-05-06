Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VCEL. ValuEngine downgraded Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vericel by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Vericel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

