Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

