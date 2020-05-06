Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 768,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

