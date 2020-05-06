Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 58,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

